Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Up to $30.80

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.80, but opened at $32.18. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 3,811 shares.

The company has a market cap of $48.97 million and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

