Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 99,790 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

