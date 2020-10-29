Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 127.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 108,168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of PFG opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

