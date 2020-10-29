Ellevest Inc. Has $81,000 Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.72. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

