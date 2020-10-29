Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) Shares Gap Up to $51.54

Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.54, but opened at $53.80. Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) shares last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 413,949 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.71.

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

