Ellevest Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 3.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

