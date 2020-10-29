Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $268.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

