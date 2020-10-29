Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

ALLY stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

