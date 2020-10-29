Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,659,000 after buying an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after purchasing an additional 973,954 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 837,346 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

NYSE:INVH opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

