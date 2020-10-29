Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4,200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 518.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $140.17. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.