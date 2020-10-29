Ellevest Inc. Has $82,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.