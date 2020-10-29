Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,300 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 54.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 61.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 531,523 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 41.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.1% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 911,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 2.80.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

