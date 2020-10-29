Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.80, but opened at $50.00. Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 30,906 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

