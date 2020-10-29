Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Shares Gap Up to $31.55

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $33.00. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 161,996 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.83.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

