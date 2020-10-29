Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.00. Renewi plc (RWI.L) shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 110,117 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Renewi plc (RWI.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.58.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

