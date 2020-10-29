10,350 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCRX opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $640.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

