Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Shares Gap Up to $702.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $702.00, but opened at $740.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $689.00, with a volume of 346,785 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 682.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 688.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, and news and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media segments.

