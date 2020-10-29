Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Shares Gap Up to $25.40

Shares of Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $26.80. Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 25,095 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.