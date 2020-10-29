Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Vela Technologies shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,694,499,625 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 18.03 and a quick ratio of 18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vela Technologies Company Profile (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

