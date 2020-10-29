Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Up to $165.00

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.00, but opened at $178.81. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $178.81, with a volume of 867 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.68.

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

