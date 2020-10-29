Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $2.60. Remote Monitored Systems shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 199,048,221 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

