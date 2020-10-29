Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.01 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.14 million, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.