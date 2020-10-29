Richard H. Fearon Buys 1,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crown stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $93.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 69.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

