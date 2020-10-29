MAI Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 84.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

