MAI Capital Management Sells 701 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457,590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3,203.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 448,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 23.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 404,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

