Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $2,760,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

