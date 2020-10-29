Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BP by 109.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $40.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.