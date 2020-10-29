Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 719 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 405.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

