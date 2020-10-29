Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $216.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.04 and a 200-day moving average of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.