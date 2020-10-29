PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.