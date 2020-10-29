Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.56.

Shares of MLM opened at $247.45 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

