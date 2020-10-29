Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 115 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,409,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,028,000 after buying an additional 156,254 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $285.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.76 and its 200 day moving average is $273.38. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.79.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.