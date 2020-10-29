Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 357.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 246.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

