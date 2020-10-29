Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721,106 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after acquiring an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

