Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 9,912 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXO. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.76.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

