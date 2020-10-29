Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,988 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $364.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

