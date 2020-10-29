Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,600 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,444 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 40.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SUNS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Solar Senior Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,769 shares of Solar Senior Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,709 shares of company stock valued at $193,396. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. Research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

