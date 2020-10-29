Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

