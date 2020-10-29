Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.28.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average is $240.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.