FLC Capital Advisors Sells 547 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 89.3% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

