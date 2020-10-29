LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Discovery worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Discovery by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Discovery by 1,963.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

