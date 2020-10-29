Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.