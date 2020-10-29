ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,648 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 7.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $374,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 89.3% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

