Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

