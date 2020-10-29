Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $110,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $364.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

