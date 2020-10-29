Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Rikoon Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.5% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 739,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,049,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $374,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

