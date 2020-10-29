Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 12,196 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 221.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apple by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,253,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $724,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

