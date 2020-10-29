Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 294.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,099 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Apple by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $784,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Apple by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,253,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $724,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

