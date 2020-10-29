Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $46.75 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,291 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 235,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.01.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $202.68 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

