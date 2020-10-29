Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 317.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,434 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

